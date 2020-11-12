Muskogee police reports 11.12.20

Assaults
710 S. 32nd St., Nov. 10, domestic.
402 N. 35th St., Nov. 10, domestic.
444 N. 18th St., Nov. 10, domestic, with hands.
1612 Fredonia St., Nov. 5-10, domestic.
3520 Oklahoma St., Nov. 10, with a firearm.
617 Spaulding Blvd., Nov. 11, domestic.
Unspecified location, Nov. 11, threats.
Burglaries
325 N. Seventh St., Nov. 7, property removed from residence.
4414 Denison St., Nov. 10-11, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
1204 Live Oak St., Nov. 5-6, credit card used to make purchases by someone other than account holder.
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 7-8, credit/debit card used to make purchases by someone other than account holder.
403 W. Holden St., Nov. 9-10, package removed from porch.
