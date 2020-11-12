Muskogee police reports 11.12.20

Assaults

710 S. 32nd St., Nov. 10, domestic.

402 N. 35th St., Nov. 10, domestic.

444 N. 18th St., Nov. 10, domestic, with hands.

1612 Fredonia St., Nov. 5-10, domestic.

3520 Oklahoma St., Nov. 10, with a firearm.

617 Spaulding Blvd., Nov. 11, domestic.

Unspecified location, Nov. 11, threats.

Burglaries

325 N. Seventh St., Nov. 7, property removed from residence.

4414 Denison St., Nov. 10-11, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

1204 Live Oak St., Nov. 5-6, credit card used to make purchases by someone other than account holder.

1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 7-8, credit/debit card used to make purchases by someone other than account holder.

403 W. Holden St., Nov. 9-10, package removed from porch.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you