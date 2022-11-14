Assaults
Fifth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, Nov. 28, unknown object thrown at vehicle.
South York and Georgia streets, Oct. 20, unknown object thrown at vehicle.
1203 Fremont St., Nov. 10-11, domestic.
724 Houston St., Nov. 12, threats.
621 Francis St., Nov. 12-14, domestic.
619 S. 40th St., Nov. 12-13, juvenile.
Burglaries
1115 E. Augusta St., Nov. 9, illegal entry of residence.
2121 E. Broadway, Nov. 10, property removed from residence.
1502 Houston St., Nov. 11, property removed from vehicle.
1112 Galveston St., Nov. 11, property removed from residence.
142 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 12, illegal entry of building.
200 S. 32nd St., Nov. 13, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
249 Boston St., Nov. 10, identity.
2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 20, attempt to pawn firearm reported stolen.
Muskogee EMS, 230 N. 40th St., Nov. 14, attempt to remove ambulance.
Vandalism
1600 E. Hancock St., Nov. 9, object thrown, damaging vehicle.
North York and North streets, Nov. 9, object thrown, damaging vehicle.
