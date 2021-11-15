Assaults
3400 Hyde Park Drive, Nov. 11-12, domestic.
810 Sherwood Lane, Nov. 13, domestic.
2224 E. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 14, domestic.
Burglaries
903 Maple St., Nov. 12, attempted illegal entry of residence.
710 N. E St., Nov. 11, property removed from residence.2509 Dayton St., Nov. 12-13, property removed from vehicle.
312 Foltz Lane, Nov. 14, illegal entry of residence.
Express Vending, 3711 Club Estates Drive, Nov. 15, attempted illegal entry of vending machine.
Robbery
900 Fremont St., Nov. 12, unspecified.
Thefts
Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 3502 Chandler Road, Nov. 10, purchase made with check reported counterfeit.
South 24th and Elizabeth streets, Nov. 12, property removed.
3420 S. 24th St. W., Sept. 8-Nov. 12, transactions made using credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
707 Rutherford St., Nov. 10-13, property removed.
Ulta Beauty, 609 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 13, shoplifting.
1620 Lenapah St., Nov. 13-14, vehicle.
Vandalism
3512 Brewer St., Nov. 11-14, residence damaged.
