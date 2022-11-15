Plentiful sunshine. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 2:09 pm
Thefts
510 N. C St., Oct. 11, property removed from residence.
841 N. 38th St., Nov. 14, property.
Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., Nov. 15, shoplifting, and vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Commented
