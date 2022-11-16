Assaults
2425 Court St., Nov. 13, juvenile.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Nov. 16, unspecified.
Burglaries
Allen Furniture, 2332 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 30, property removed from vehicle.
207 Callahan St., Nov. 13, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2429 Boston St., Nov. 9-11, identity.
2803 Denison St., Nov. 11, mailbox.
5103 W. Broadway, Nov. 7, property removed.
702 S. 32nd St., Aug. 29, identity.
1901 Gibson St., Nov. 14, property removed from vehicle.
Casey's, 76 E. Peak Blvd., Oct. 31-Nov. 15, property removed from business.
Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, Oct. 22-Nov. 11, attempt to return merchandise reported stolen.
Cook Construction, 1425 N. York St., Oct. 11-Nov. 15, merchandise purchased by person other than account holder.
Cook Consulting, 4626 Callery Drive, Aug. 26, property removed from business.
