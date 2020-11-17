Muskogee police reports 11.17.20

Assaults

2910 W. Broadway, Nov. 16, domestic, with hands.

330 N. Seventh St., Nov. 16, with a knife.

Burglaries

124 S. 38th St., Nov. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.

Vallourec, 3800 Port Place, Nov. 16, illegal entry of business, and vehicle removed.

Thefts

2309 Robison St., Sept. 22-Nov. 13, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

400 W. Broadway, Nov. 16, unspecified.

Vandalism

1401 Beacon St., Nov. 12-16, air conditioning units damaged, and parts and wiring removed.

