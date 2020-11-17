Muskogee police reports 11.17.20

Assaults
2910 W. Broadway, Nov. 16, domestic, with hands.
330 N. Seventh St., Nov. 16, with a knife.
Burglaries
124 S. 38th St., Nov. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
Vallourec, 3800 Port Place, Nov. 16, illegal entry of business, and vehicle removed.
Thefts
2309 Robison St., Sept. 22-Nov. 13, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
400 W. Broadway, Nov. 16, unspecified.
Vandalism
1401 Beacon St., Nov. 12-16, air conditioning units damaged, and parts and wiring removed.
