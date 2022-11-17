MPD

Assault

2210 S. 25th Place, Nov. 16, domestic.

Burglary

4001 Jefferson St., illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a blunt object.

Thefts

602 N. M St., Nov. 10, property removed from residence.

4329 Columbus St., Nov. 15-16, truck.

