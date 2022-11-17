Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
Assault
2210 S. 25th Place, Nov. 16, domestic.
Burglary
4001 Jefferson St., illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a blunt object.
Thefts
602 N. M St., Nov. 10, property removed from residence.
4329 Columbus St., Nov. 15-16, truck.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.