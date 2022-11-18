MPD

Assaults

131 N. Anthony St., Nov. 15, juvenile.

1634 Monta Ave., Nov. 12-17, juvenile.

2600 Williams Ave., Nov. 17, threatening phone messages.

Bacone and Georgia streets, Nov. 16, with a vehicle.

2400 E. Hancock St., Nov. 18, person pushed from a moving vehicle.

Burglary

Cherokee Auction, 605 S. Cherokee St., Nov. 8-11, illegal entry of business, and property damaged.

Theft

Rosebuds Cannabis Co., Nov. 17, shoplifting.

Vandalism

South York Street, Nov. 9-16, object thrown at vehicle, damaging windshield.

