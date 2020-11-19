Muskogee police reports 11.19.20

Assaults

3739 Club Estates Drive, Nov. 17, threats.

1304 N. York St., Nov. 18, domestic.

3004 Denver Ave., Nov. 18, domestic.

Burglaries

1521 S. Fifth St., Nov. 18, property removed from residence.

Treehouse Dispensary, 326 S. 32nd St., Nov. 19, illegal entry of business.

Thefts

Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, 200 Callahan St., Nov. 17-18, ambulance doors removed from business.

1012 Boston St., Nov. 16, property removed from residence.

1112 Boston St., July 21-Nov. 18, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

