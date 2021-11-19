MPD

Assaults

714 N. Seventh St., Nov. 17-18, juvenile.

1501 E. Augusta St., Nov. 18, threats.

635 Lawrence St., Nov. 18, threatening message.

Burglaries

1624 E. Cincinnati St., Nov. 15, property removed from vehicle.

601 S. 45th St. E., Nov. 15-17, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

500 W. Augusta St., Nov. 12, property removed.

804 S. E St., Nov. 15, check cashed on account by someone other than account holder.

West Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 1-17, property reported lost or stolen.

Scott's Repair, 925 N. Main St., Nov. 13, purchase made using credit card by someone other than account holder.

1607 S. Fifth St., Nov. 17-18, property removed.

Vandalism

Sterling Claims Management, 1324 Summit St., Aug. 11, building damaged.

1630 E. Cincinnati St., Nov. 15-16, door damaged.

