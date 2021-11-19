Assaults
714 N. Seventh St., Nov. 17-18, juvenile.
1501 E. Augusta St., Nov. 18, threats.
635 Lawrence St., Nov. 18, threatening message.
Burglaries
1624 E. Cincinnati St., Nov. 15, property removed from vehicle.
601 S. 45th St. E., Nov. 15-17, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
500 W. Augusta St., Nov. 12, property removed.
804 S. E St., Nov. 15, check cashed on account by someone other than account holder.
West Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 1-17, property reported lost or stolen.
Scott's Repair, 925 N. Main St., Nov. 13, purchase made using credit card by someone other than account holder.
1607 S. Fifth St., Nov. 17-18, property removed.
Vandalism
Sterling Claims Management, 1324 Summit St., Aug. 11, building damaged.
1630 E. Cincinnati St., Nov. 15-16, door damaged.
