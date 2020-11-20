MPD

Assaults

6365 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 19, unspecified, and threats.

North 40th Street and Honor Heights Drive, Nov. 8, unspecified.

220 S. 40th St., April 30-Nov. 19, threats.

1221 Kershaw Drive, Nov. 18-19, domestic, with hands.

1001 Houston St., Nov. 19, domestic.

521 S. Second St., Nov. 20, domestic.

Burglary

407 Callahan St., Nov. 20, property removed from vehicle, and attempt to use credit card by someone other than account holder.

Thefts

3300 Border Ave., Nov. 16-19, trailer reported stolen located at pawn shop.

