MPD

Assaults

214 N. Edmond St., Nov. 18, domestic.

5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 18, domestic.

3200 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 18, domestic.

512 N. 18th St., Nov. 19, domestic.

348 E. Broadway, Nov. 19, domestic, with a weapon.

900 S. 32nd St., Nov. 19-20, domestic.

Burglaries

1711 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 29-Nov. 7, property removed from vehicle.

1923 Elmeda St., Nov. 18, property removed from vehicle.

Robbery

407 S. 32nd St., Nov. 18, attempt to take vehicle.

Thefts

Motel 6, 903 S. 32nd St., Nov. 11, property removed.

U.S. Cellular, 540 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 18, shoplifting.

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, shoplifting.

3116 W. Broadway, Nov. 19, property removed.

1320 Poplar St., Nov. 15, property removed.

