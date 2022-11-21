Assaults
214 N. Edmond St., Nov. 18, domestic.
5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 18, domestic.
3200 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 18, domestic.
512 N. 18th St., Nov. 19, domestic.
348 E. Broadway, Nov. 19, domestic, with a weapon.
900 S. 32nd St., Nov. 19-20, domestic.
Burglaries
1711 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 29-Nov. 7, property removed from vehicle.
1923 Elmeda St., Nov. 18, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
407 S. 32nd St., Nov. 18, attempt to take vehicle.
Thefts
Motel 6, 903 S. 32nd St., Nov. 11, property removed.
U.S. Cellular, 540 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 18, shoplifting.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, shoplifting.
3116 W. Broadway, Nov. 19, property removed.
1320 Poplar St., Nov. 15, property removed.
