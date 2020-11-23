Assaults
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 20, with unspecified weapon, and attempted shoplifting.
727 S. 32nd St., Oct. 20, juvenile.
Undisclosed location, Nov. 20, attempt.
Seventh and Boston streets, Nov. 21, with unspecified weapon.
1314 Walnut St., Nov. 21, threats.
400 1/2 W. Augusta Ave., Nov. 21, domestic.
Burglaries
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 21, property removed from vehicle.
North Virginia Street and Chandler Road, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Young Contracting LLC, 1701 N. 32nd St., Nov. 19-20, property removed.
2720 S. 32nd St., Nov. 19, property removed, and debit card used by someone other than account holder.
BancFirst, Nov. 20, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
2117 N. Main St., #201, Nov. 20, property removed.
300 N. 40th St., Nov. 20, property removed, and attempt to use debit card by someone other than account holder.
Hertz Car Rental, 814 N. F St., Nov. 21, vehicle.
5214 Oklahoma St., Oct. 20, vehicle.
Military Drive and Wewoka Street, Nov. 21, property reported stolen recovered.
2017 Haskell Blvd., Nov. 21, vehicle.
