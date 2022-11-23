Burglaries
40:31 Rehab and Wellness, 1805 N. York St., Nov. 21, illegal entry of business.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 21-22, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
806 N. Seventh St., Nov. 21, vehicle.
1901 Gibson St., Oct. 18-19, withdrawals made by someone other than account holder.
Family Dollar, 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 28-Oct. 30, property removed from business.
Vandalism
Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., building damaged.
