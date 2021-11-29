Assaults
1919 N. 32nd St., Nov. 25, threat.
2110 N. 37th St., Nov. 25, domestic.
2341 Fredonia St., Nov. 25, unspecified.
1152 N. York St., Nov. 25, vehicle.
1502 Ellsworth St., Nov. 26, domestic.
1411 E. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 26, domestic.
South 54th Street and Border Avenue, Nov. 25, interfere with emergency call.
431 N. 17th St., Nov. 26, unspecified.
460 Howard St., Nov. 27, domestic.
2604 S. 27th St., Nov. 27, domestic.
410 N. 32nd St., #110, Nov. 28, domestic.
3231 S. Cherokee St., Nov. 28. domestic.
Burglaries
607 S. Second St., Nov. 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
2031 Robison St., Nov. 24-25, illegal entry of residence.
5207 Denison St., Nov. 23-25, illegal entry of residence.
Jay Hodge Chevrolet, 144 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 26, illegal entry of vehicle.
2115 E. Broadway, Nov. 24-27, illegal entry of residence.
2807 Kimberlea Drive, Nov. 28, illegal entry of residence.
Robbery
418 N. 18th St., Nov. 29, wallet taken by force or fear.
Thefts
Jay Hodge Chevrolet, 144 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 19-24, property removed from vehicle.
Unspecified, Nov. 20, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Miller Commercial Flooring, 2701 Military Blvd., property removed from business.
102 York Village Drive, #3, Nov. 23-25, vehicle tag.
2216 Fredonia St., Nov. 25, vehicle.
2713 Haskell Blvd., Nov. 28, vehicle.
2804 Elizabeth St., Nov. 26-27, truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.