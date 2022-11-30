Muskogee police reports 11.30.22

Assault

Border Avenue and Kershaw Drive, Nov. 29, with a gun.

Theft

4422 W. Okmulgee Ave., Nov. 12, property removed.

Vandalism

2222 Haskell Blvd., Nov. 29-30, vehicle.

