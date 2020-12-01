Assault
3410 Oklahoma St., Nov. 26, domestic, with a gun.
Burglary
Vallourec, 3800 1/2 Port Place, Nov. 25-30, property removed from business.
Thefts
735 N. York St., Nov. 16, attempt to cash check reported stolen.
827 S. York St., Sept. 5-Nov. 4, vehicle.
822 Kankakee St., Nov. 30, bank card removed and used by someone other than account holder.
Sunshine Convenience Store, 2700 N. York St., Nov. 30, attempt to pay for purchase using bill reported counterfeit.
119 N. S St., Nov. 30, vehicle.
