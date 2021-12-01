Arson
525 N. Sixth St., Nov. 30, apartment.
Assault
300 Rockefeller Drive, Nov. 29-30, unspecified.
Thefts
U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 11-Nov. 30, trailer and dollies.
2235 N. 32nd St., D2, Nov. 23-30, property removed from truck.
501 Fredonia St., Dec. 1, property reported stolen recovered.
Vandalisms
1515 1/2 S. Fifth St., Nov. 28-29, tires cut.
1603 S. Fifth St., Nov. 29-30, tires cut.
1511 S. Fifth St., Nov. 28-29, tires cut.
1603 S. Fifth St., Nov. 28-29, tires cut.
1501 S. Fifth St., Nov. 28-29, tires cut.
