MPD

Assaults

2204 Elliott St., Dec. 1, domestic.

925 S. F St., Dec. 1, threats.

1651 N. 32nd St., Dec. 2, domestic.

Burglary

100 Windsor Drive, Nov. 4-30, property removed from residence.

Thefts

331 S. 43rd St., Nov. 29, purchases made using debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.

2219 E. Broadway, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, property removed from residence.

EZ Mart, 5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 2, merchandise consumed without payment, and merchandise destroyed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you