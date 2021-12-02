Assaults
2204 Elliott St., Dec. 1, domestic.
925 S. F St., Dec. 1, threats.
1651 N. 32nd St., Dec. 2, domestic.
Burglary
100 Windsor Drive, Nov. 4-30, property removed from residence.
Thefts
331 S. 43rd St., Nov. 29, purchases made using debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
2219 E. Broadway, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, property removed from residence.
EZ Mart, 5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 2, merchandise consumed without payment, and merchandise destroyed.
