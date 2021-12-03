MPD

Assaults

24th and Garland streets, Dec. 2, domestic.

900 S. 32nd St., Dec. 2, unspecified.

Burglary

Ernie's Pharmacy, 410 S. 32nd St., Dec. 2, illegal entry of business.

Thefts

City of Muskogee, Gibson and Eastside Boulevard, Dec. 1-2, solar panel removed from stop sign, and sign damaged.

4300 Chandler Road, Dec. 2, property removed from vehicle.

612 S. 28th St., Dec. 3, vehicle.

2817 Columbus Ave., Nov. 24, property removed.

