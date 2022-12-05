Muskogee police reports 12.05.22

Assaults
223 N. Third St., Dec. 2, domestic.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Dec. 1, threats.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, threats.
3325 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 2, unspecified.
2820 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 3, domestic.
North 24th and Denison streets, Dec. 3, with a weapon.
Burglaries
310 Kershaw Drive, Dec. 4, property removed from residence, and domestic assault.
128 N. K St., Dec. 4, domestic.
Theft
Elite Auto Repair, 299 Old Shawnee Road, Dec. 1, vehicle removed.
