Assaults
952 S. 32nd St., #20, Aug. 1-Dec. 2, threats.
2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 3, unspecified.
535 E. Cincinnati St., Dec. 3, with drinking glass.
2635 Arline St., Oct. 4, domestic.
1314 Walnut St., Dec. 5, unspecified.
220 N. 10th St., Dec. 5, threats.
1919 N. 32nd St, Dec. 5, domestic.
816 Missouri St., Dec. 5, domestic.
Burglaries
2003 1/2 N. 37th St., Dec. 2-3, property removed from residence.
633 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 2, property removed from residence.
511 E. Peak Blvd., #19, Dec. 1-4, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
209 Callahan St., Dec. 4, vehicle.
827 S. York St., Nov. 27, phone.
Vandalism
Edwards Auto Repair, 308 E. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 4-5, vehicles damaged.
