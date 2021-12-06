MPD

Assaults

952 S. 32nd St., #20, Aug. 1-Dec. 2, threats.

2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 3, unspecified.

535 E. Cincinnati St., Dec. 3, with drinking glass.

2635 Arline St., Oct. 4, domestic.

1314 Walnut St., Dec. 5, unspecified.

220 N. 10th St., Dec. 5, threats.

1919 N. 32nd St, Dec. 5, domestic.

816 Missouri St., Dec. 5, domestic.

Burglaries

2003 1/2 N. 37th St., Dec. 2-3, property removed from residence.

633 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 2, property removed from residence.

511 E. Peak Blvd., #19, Dec. 1-4, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

209 Callahan St., Dec. 4, vehicle.

827 S. York St., Nov. 27, phone.

Vandalism

Edwards Auto Repair, 308 E. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 4-5, vehicles damaged.

