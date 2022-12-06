Muskogee police reports 12.06.22

Assaults
3610 W. Austin St., Dec. 5, domestic.
2517 S. 27th St., Dec. 3, domestic.
612 S. 28th St., Dec. 5, domestic, with a knife, and phone taken.
Burglaries
1805 Monta Ave., Nov. 24, property removed from vehicle.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 1, property removed from vehicles.
2312 E. Augusta St., Dec. 3, property removed from vehicle.
600 S. Washington St., Dec. 3, illegal entry of vehicle, and attempted illegal entry of residence.
La Antigua Mexican Restaurant, 217 East Side Blvd., Dec. 5, illegal entry of business.
China King, 231 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 5, illegal entry of business.
El Charro, 101 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 5, illegal entry of business.
P&K Equipment, 540 N. 43rd St., Dec. 5, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
510 N. Main St., Nov. 18, money reported lost or stolen.
2408 Old Shawnee Road, Nov. 25-27, identity.
Advance Wellness, 2430 N. 32nd St., property removed from business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.