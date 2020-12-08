Muskogee police reports 12.07.20

Assaults
419 N. G St., Dec. 4, domestic
1539 N. 17th St., Dec. 4-5, juvenile.
Burglary
2422 Manitou St., Dec. 4, property removed from residence.
Robbery
Subway, 719 S. 32nd St., Dec. 4, property removed.
Thefts
Family Dollar, 1329 S. York St., Dec. 3, property removed.
822 Kankakee St., Nov. 27, debit card removed and used by someone other than account holder.
1629 S. Aberdeen St., Dec. 2-3, property removed from residence.
1217 Foxcroft Circle, Dec. 6, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.