Muskogee police reports 12.07.20

Assaults

419 N. G St., Dec. 4, domestic

1539 N. 17th St., Dec. 4-5, juvenile.

Burglary

2422 Manitou St., Dec. 4, property removed from residence.

Robbery

Subway, 719 S. 32nd St., Dec. 4, property removed.

Thefts

Family Dollar, 1329 S. York St., Dec. 3, property removed.

822 Kankakee St., Nov. 27, debit card removed and used by someone other than account holder.

1629 S. Aberdeen St., Dec. 2-3, property removed from residence.

1217 Foxcroft Circle, Dec. 6, vehicle.

