Muskogee police reports 12.07.22

police

Assaults

2113 Fairmont St., Dec. 2, threatening phone calls.

3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 6, threats, and theft of vehicle.

208 N. David Lane, Dec. 6, domestic.

602 N. M St., Dec. 7, unspecified.

527 N. Anthony St., Dec. 7, domestic, with vehicle.

Burglaries

900 S. Utah St., Dec. 4, illegal entry of vehicle.

Theft

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 7, tailgate removed from vehicle.

Vandalism

1312 Chestnut St., Dec. 5-6, property damaged.

