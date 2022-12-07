Muskogee police reports 12.07.22

Assaults
2113 Fairmont St., Dec. 2, threatening phone calls.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 6, threats, and theft of vehicle.
208 N. David Lane, Dec. 6, domestic.
602 N. M St., Dec. 7, unspecified.
527 N. Anthony St., Dec. 7, domestic, with vehicle.
Burglaries
900 S. Utah St., Dec. 4, illegal entry of vehicle.
Theft
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 7, tailgate removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
1312 Chestnut St., Dec. 5-6, property damaged.
