Muskogee police reports 12.08.20

Assaults

629 Austin St., Dec. 6, domestic.

1007 Christy Drive, Dec. 7, domestic.

841 N. 38th St., Dec. 7, threatening messages.

Thefts

Dollar Tree, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 19, shoplifting.

Tractor Supply, 1140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 6-Oct. 29, shoplifting.

Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, Sept. 28-Nov. 27, shoplifting.

Dollar General, 207 East Side Blvd., Sept. 29, shoplifting.

903 S. 32nd, #103, Dec. 5, vehicle.

2118 Haskell Blvd., Dec. 7, package.

Vandalism

Muskogee Housing Authority, 300 N. 40th St., Dec. 7, property damaged.

