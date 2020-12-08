Muskogee police reports 12.08.20

Assaults
629 Austin St., Dec. 6, domestic.
1007 Christy Drive, Dec. 7, domestic.
841 N. 38th St., Dec. 7, threatening messages.
Thefts
Dollar Tree, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 19, shoplifting.
Tractor Supply, 1140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 6-Oct. 29, shoplifting.
Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, Sept. 28-Nov. 27, shoplifting.
Dollar General, 207 East Side Blvd., Sept. 29, shoplifting.
903 S. 32nd, #103, Dec. 5, vehicle.
2118 Haskell Blvd., Dec. 7, package.
Vandalism
Muskogee Housing Authority, 300 N. 40th St., Dec. 7, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.