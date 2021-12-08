MPD

Assaults

1610 E. Cincinnati St., Dec. 7, threat.

3606-1/2 W. Lindsey St., Dec. 8, domestic.

Burglary

2500 Gulick St., Dec. 6-7, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

Casey's General Store, 3607 Chandler Road, Oct. 25-Dec. 1, property removed from business.

1305 Maple St., Nov. 7-13, vehicle and money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

Hollifield Service Co., 401 N. Main St., Aug. 13-Dec. 7, bogus check.

1234 N. 40th St., Nov. 28-Dec. 7, property removed.

2102 Sunset Ridge Drive, Dec. 2-7, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

511 E. Peak Blvd., #19, Dec. 7-8, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

City of Muskogee, South 43rd Street north of Hancock Street, Dec. 6, bulldozer window broken.

