Assaults
1610 E. Cincinnati St., Dec. 7, threat.
3606-1/2 W. Lindsey St., Dec. 8, domestic.
Burglary
2500 Gulick St., Dec. 6-7, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Casey's General Store, 3607 Chandler Road, Oct. 25-Dec. 1, property removed from business.
1305 Maple St., Nov. 7-13, vehicle and money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
Hollifield Service Co., 401 N. Main St., Aug. 13-Dec. 7, bogus check.
1234 N. 40th St., Nov. 28-Dec. 7, property removed.
2102 Sunset Ridge Drive, Dec. 2-7, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
511 E. Peak Blvd., #19, Dec. 7-8, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
City of Muskogee, South 43rd Street north of Hancock Street, Dec. 6, bulldozer window broken.
