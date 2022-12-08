Muskogee police reports 12.08.22

Assaults
917 Walnut St., Dec. 7, domestic.
704 N. Anthony St., Dec. 7, with a gun.
200 S. 32nd St., Dec. 7-8, with a club.
4400 Gibson St., #234, Dec. 7, with a gun.
Burglaries
Ervin Cable Construction, 2701 Military Blvd., Dec. 6-7, property removed from vehicle.
2709 Jefferson St., Aug. 18-21, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 1, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.
2724 Kingston St., Nov. 30, property removed from vehicle.
527 N. Anthony St., Dec. 6, property removed from residence.
1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 7, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
Pilot Travel Center, 3000 N. 32nd St., Dec. 8, purchase made with bill reported counterfeit.
Vandalism
535 N. 10th St., Dec. 6, property damaged.
