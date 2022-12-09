Muskogee police reports 12.09.22

Assaults

223 N. Third St., #407, Dec. 8, domestic.

1008 Wood St., Dec. 8, with a gun.

348 E. Broadway, Dec. 2, domestic, with a knife.

Theft

4826 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 8, vehicle.

1415 N. 12th St., Dec. 8-9, vehicle.

