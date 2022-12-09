Muskogee police reports 12.09.22

Sun and clouds mixed. High 56F. Winds light and variable..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 2:02 pm
Assaults
223 N. Third St., #407, Dec. 8, domestic.
1008 Wood St., Dec. 8, with a gun.
348 E. Broadway, Dec. 2, domestic, with a knife.
Theft
4826 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 8, vehicle.
1415 N. 12th St., Dec. 8-9, vehicle.
