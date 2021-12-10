Assault
Unspecified location, Dec. 9, domestic.
Thefts
903 S. 32nd St., Dec. 9, vehicle.
3601 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 8, debit card removed, and transactions made by someone other than account holder.
Six Shooter Auto Repair, 2235 N. 32nd St., Dec. 9, tools and parts from two vehicles removed.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 26-Dec. 5, customer charged for gift cards they did not purchase.
611 S. Country Club Road, Dec. 3, property removed.
508 Girard St., Dec. 9, vehicle.
