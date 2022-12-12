Assaults
2109 N. Main St., Dec. 9, domestic.
2907 Keetoowah St., Dec. 8-10, threats.
Burglaries
Aceco Rentals, 1125 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 8, illegal entry of business, attempted theft of vehicle and property damaged.
Geheb Electric and Industrial Supply, 206 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 9, property removed from business.
1411 N. 43rd St., Dec. 9-10, illegal entry of residence.
2907 Keetoowah Trail, #12, Dec. 11, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
3360 W. Cornell St., Dec. 8-9, money paid for puppy, and puppy not delivered.
1819 E. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 1-5, vehicle.
400 W. Broadway, June 23, documents signed by someone other than property owner.
2108 Robinson St., Dec. 10, property removed from residence.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.
Jay Hodge Chevrolet, 144 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 10-11, trailer removed from business.
Vandalism
306 Kingsway St., Dec. 10, with a gun.
