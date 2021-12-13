Assaults
1502 Ash St., Dec. 9, domestic.
201 S. 33rd St., Dec. 5, with poison.
325 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 10, domestic.
3609 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 10, with a knife.
2501 Kentucky St., Dec. 11, domestic.
1201 Ellsworth St., Dec. 11, domestic.
2411 Dayton St., Dec. 12, domestic.
702 S. 32nd St., Dec. 12, with spit, and threats.
Burglaries
403 S. 45th St. E., Dec. 1-10, property removed from vehicle.
2200 Turner St., Dec. 1-11, property removed from residence.
Thefts
418 N. 21st St., Dec. 3-10, property removed from residence.
715 S. B St., Dec. 10, transactions made by someone other than credit card account holder.
900 S. 32nd St., Dec. 11, vehicle.
McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., Dec. 12, attempt to pay for purchase with bill reported counterfeit.
