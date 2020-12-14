MPD

Assaults

2031 Monta Ave., Dec. 11, domestic.

3700 Lindsay St., Dec. 12, domestic, with a knife.

525 N. Sixth St., #26, Dec. 12, domestic.

1630 Center Lane, Dec. 12, threats, with a gun.

Burglaries

Treehouse Dispensary, 1122 N. Main St., Dec. 12, property removed from business, and business damaged.

916 W. Broadway, Dec. 9-13, property removed from residence.

Robbery

Pop N Go, 609 Junction St., Dec. 12. with a weapon.

Thefts

102 Kaad St., Dec. 7-8, property removed.

2103 N. 37th St., Nov. 5-Dec. 11, checks.

212 Spaulding Blvd., Oct. 1-Dec. 11, vehicle.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 12, bank card used by someone other than account holder.

McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., Dec. 11-12, property removed from business.

3410 Tahlequah St., Dec. 1-13, vehicle.

