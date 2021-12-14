MPD

Burglaries

620 S. Main St., Dec. 6-13, property removed from vehicle.

1301 S. York St., Dec. 10, property removed from storage unit.

Thefts

Arnold's Fruit Company, 1412 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 10-13, property removed from vehicle.

U-Haul, 2210 S. Sixth St. W., Dec. 9-10, part removed from vehicle.

4300 Chandler Road, Dec. 4, check reported stolen forged.

24th and Elgin streets, Dec. 13, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

Vandalism

Union Pacific Railroad, 5 E. Martin Luther King St., Dec. 14, fence cut, and copper wiring removed.

