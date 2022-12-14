MPD

Burglaries

2404 Georgia Ave., Dec. 3, property removed.

2701 Military Blvd., Dec. 13, illegal entry of vehicle.

Thefts

5200 Emporia St., Dec. 11, identity.

All Clean, 715 S. York St., Dec. 11, property removed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video