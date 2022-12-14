Sunny. High 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 3:01 pm
Burglaries
2404 Georgia Ave., Dec. 3, property removed.
2701 Military Blvd., Dec. 13, illegal entry of vehicle.
Thefts
5200 Emporia St., Dec. 11, identity.
All Clean, 715 S. York St., Dec. 11, property removed.
