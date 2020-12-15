Muskogee police reports 12.15.20

Assault

Georgia/Admiral streets, Dec. 14, unspecified.

Theft

McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., Dec. 13, attempt to purchase items with bill reported counterfeit.

Vandalism

2111 N. 37th St., Dec. 13-14, brick thrown through vehicle windshield.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you