Assaults
108 Queens Road, Dec. 11-13, juvenile, with a knife.
804 Kankakee St., Dec. 14, domestic.
310 Grandview Blvd., Dec. 14, threats, with a gun.
120 Dublin Road, Dec. 14-15, threats.
Burglaries
Aspen Mini Storage, 1301 S. York St., Dec. 11, illegal entry of storage units.
2109 N. Main St., #107, Dec. 15, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
NSIC, East Shawnee Bypass and Old Shawnee Road, Dec. 13, property removed from business.
4305 Oklahoma St., Dec. 6, identity.
651 E. 93rd St., Dec. 7, identity.
2719 S. 26th St., Dec. 7-8, property removed from residence.
2712 Beth Ann Drive, March 5-Dec. 9, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1116 Walnut St., Dec. 9-10, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.