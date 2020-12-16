MPD

Burglary

2210 Military Blvd., Dec. 10-15, property removed from storage unit.

Thefts

2200 Military Blvd., Nov. 29-Dec. 4, identity.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 15, cell phone reported lost/stolen.

