Assaults
936 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 15, threats.
612 S. 28th St., Dec. 15, domestic, juvenile.
Burglary
1627 N. York St., Dec. 9-10, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
401 N. Main St., Dec. 8-9, checkbook removed, and several checks written by someone other than account holder.
914 Chestnut St., Dec. 14-15, credit card information used by someone other than account holder.
32nd Street and Harris Road, Dec. 15, identity.
