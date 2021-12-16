MPD

Assaults

936 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 15, threats.

612 S. 28th St., Dec. 15, domestic, juvenile.

Burglary

1627 N. York St., Dec. 9-10, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

401 N. Main St., Dec. 8-9, checkbook removed, and several checks written by someone other than account holder.

914 Chestnut St., Dec. 14-15, credit card information used by someone other than account holder.

32nd Street and Harris Road, Dec. 15, identity.

