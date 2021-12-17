Burglaries
306 Phoenix Village Drive, Dec. 15-16, illegal entry of residence.
OG&E, 2301 S. 24th St., Dec. 10-12, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 13, property removed from business.
630 Evelyn St., Dec. 10, identity.
2510 Jeannie Lane, Dec. 11, sticker removed from vehicle tag.
1315 Live Oak St., Nov. 1-13, identity.
3923 Meadowbrook Drive, Dec. 14, property removed.
119 S. 11th St., Dec. 3, bicycle.
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 10, wallet reported lost/stolen.
300 N. 40th St., #514, Dec. 15, bicycle.
