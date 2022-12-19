Assaults
300 Rockefeller Drive, Dec. 16, unspecified.
2708 Court St., Dec. 17, with a vehicle.
441 N. 17th St., Dec. 17, threats.
530 N. K St., Dec. 17, domestic.
1012 N. Anthony St., Dec. 18, domestic.
Burglaries
324 N. G St., Dec. 17, attempted illegal entry of residence.
4812 Blue Ridge Court, Dec. 14, illegal entry of residence, and assault, domestic.
Thefts
3300 E. Hancock, Dec. 10-15, property removed.
Cash Savers, 3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 15, purchase made using bills reported counterfeit.
305 Baltimore St., Dec. 11, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 12, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 16, shoplifting, and assault.
James Hodge Toyota, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 26, vehicle.
2631 Arline Ave., Dec. 16, vehicle.
Vandalism
2601 Arline Ave., Dec. 14, vehicle damaged.
