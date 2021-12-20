Assaults
2801 Elizabeth St., Nov. 1-Dec. 17, domestic, threats.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Dec. 16, unspecified.
916 Boston St., Dec. 18, domestic.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 18, domestic.
3700-1/2 Lindsay St., Dec. 18, threat.
2907 Keetoowah St., Dec. 19, with a gun.
Burglary
3010 Arline St., #8, Dec. 19, illegal entry and property removed from residence.
Thefts
Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., purchase paid for with bill reported as counterfeit.
335 N. 32nd St., Dec. 17, vehicle.
Vandalism
2300 Talladega St., Dec. 19, rocks thrown through window.
