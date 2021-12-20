MPD

Assaults

2801 Elizabeth St., Nov. 1-Dec. 17, domestic, threats.

400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Dec. 16, unspecified.

916 Boston St., Dec. 18, domestic.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 18, domestic.

3700-1/2 Lindsay St., Dec. 18, threat.

2907 Keetoowah St., Dec. 19, with a gun.

Burglary

3010 Arline St., #8, Dec. 19, illegal entry and property removed from residence.

Thefts

Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., purchase paid for with bill reported as counterfeit.

335 N. 32nd St., Dec. 17, vehicle.

Vandalism

2300 Talladega St., Dec. 19, rocks thrown through window.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you