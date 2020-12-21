Muskogee police reports 12.21.20

Assaults

2025 Deer Run Circle, Dec. 18, domestic.

534 S. 32nd St., Dec. 18, with a knife.

407 S. 32nd St., Dec. 18, with poison.

500 Dayton St., #145, Dec. 16-18, domestic.

Chandler and Country Club roads, Dec. 20, with a vehicle.

1001 Houston St., Dec. 20, domestic.

Burglaries

213 E. Hancock St., Dec. 18, property removed from residence.

621 N. K St., Dec. 18-19, property removed from vehicle.

2605 Ruth St., Dec. 20, property removed from garage.

300 N. 40th St., #805, Dec. 20, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 18, shoplifting.

2509 Hayes St., Dec. 18-19, vehicle.

1628 Baltimore St., Dec. 19, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 19, property removed.

Vandalism

Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St., Dec. 18, property damaged.

