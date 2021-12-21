MPD

Assault

1004 Fremont St., Dec. 20-21, domestic.

Burglaries

702 Mooney St., Nov. 1-30, property removed from residence.

Okie Mart, 2625 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 19, property removed from business.

Thefts

2307 N. 17th St., Dec. 20, attempt to remove vehicle.

220 State St., July 16-Dec. 20, vehicle title.

609 S. Junction St., Dec. 20, truck.

Vandalisms

1910 N. York St., Dec. 20, property.

1715 N. Country Club Road, Dec. 17-18, mailbox damaged.

