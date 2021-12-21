Assault
1004 Fremont St., Dec. 20-21, domestic.
Burglaries
702 Mooney St., Nov. 1-30, property removed from residence.
Okie Mart, 2625 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 19, property removed from business.
Thefts
2307 N. 17th St., Dec. 20, attempt to remove vehicle.
220 State St., July 16-Dec. 20, vehicle title.
609 S. Junction St., Dec. 20, truck.
Vandalisms
1910 N. York St., Dec. 20, property.
1715 N. Country Club Road, Dec. 17-18, mailbox damaged.
