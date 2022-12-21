Assaults
301 N. 32nd St., Dec. 20, threats, and threatening messages.
1624 Center Lane, Dec. 21, domestic.
2104 N. 36th St., Dec. 21, threats, and object thrown through residence window.
Thefts
2208 Denison St., Dec. 14, purchases made using credit/debit card information by someone other than account holder.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 16, property removed.
2441 Hilldale Springs Circle, Dec. 16, property removed.
2022 Columbus Ave., Dec. 16, property removed.
Big Lots, 2300 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 2-9, employee undercharged customers.
Cook Construction, 413 N. 45th St. E., Dec. 12, trailer removed from business.
1820 N. 43rd St. E., Dec. 20, vehicle.
