Muskogee police reports 12.23.20

Assaults
925 S. 32nd St., Dec. 22, unspecified.
1202 Walnut St., Dec. 22, domestic.
539 N. 17th St., Dec. 22, with a firearm.
650 Park Drive, Dec. 22, with a screwdriver.
1310 E. Broadway, Dec. 22, domestic.
309 Phoenix Village Road, Dec. 23, domestic.
Burglaries
2413 Elgin St., Dec. 13, property removed from residence.
300 N. 40th St., #1004, Dec. 20, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Orscheln's, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 22, attempt to pay for purchase using check reported forged.
611 S. Country Club Road, Dec. 22, identity.
