Muskogee police reports 12.23.20

Assaults

925 S. 32nd St., Dec. 22, unspecified.

1202 Walnut St., Dec. 22, domestic.

539 N. 17th St., Dec. 22, with a firearm.

650 Park Drive, Dec. 22, with a screwdriver.

1310 E. Broadway, Dec. 22, domestic.

309 Phoenix Village Road, Dec. 23, domestic.

Burglaries

2413 Elgin St., Dec. 13, property removed from residence.

300 N. 40th St., #1004, Dec. 20, property removed from residence.

Thefts

Orscheln's, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 22, attempt to pay for purchase using check reported forged.

611 S. Country Club Road, Dec. 22, identity. 

