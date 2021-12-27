Assaults
1007 Christy Drive, Dec. 23, domestic.
900 S. 24th St., Dec. 23, domestic.
3606 W. Lindsay St., Dec. 23, domestic with knife, and personal items removed.
410 N. 32nd St., #119, Dec. 24, domestic.
307 Dayton St., #4, Dec. 25, domestic.
1117 Ash St., Dec. 25, domestic.
Burglaries
2907 Keetoowah Trail, #12, Dec. 10, illegal entry of residence.
2250 S. 32nd St., Dec. 21-22, illegal entry of business and property damaged.
1428 Dayton St., Nov. 26-Dec. 23, property removed from residence.
2229 N. Country Club Road, Dec. 23, illegal entry of residence.
2203 Robison St., Dec. 24, illegal entry of residence and property removed.
Thefts
McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., paid with bill reported as counterfeit.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.
Dollar General, 1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 24, shoplifting.
202 S. Crabtree Road, Dec. 25, vehicle.
411 East Side Blvd., Dec. 25-27, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 21, wallet.
2617 Arline St., Dec. 21-22, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
The Church of Jesus Christ, 1306 Sallie St., property damaged.
2600 Oklahoma St., Dec. 21, vehicle damaged.
