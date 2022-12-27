Assaults
210 N. G St., Dec. 23, domestic, with a weapon.
1106 Joliet St., Dec. 23, threatening text messages.
505 N. F St., Dec. 18, domestic, and threats.
1309 S. 39th St., Dec. 24, domestic, with a weapon.
811 Osage St., Dec. 24, domestic.
1301 Frankfort St., Dec. 24, domestic.
617 Callahan St., Dec. 25, domestic.
1300 S. York St., Dec. 26, with a hammer.
Burglaries
500 W. Broadway, Dec. 24, illegal entry of building, and window broken.
Casey's, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 25, illegal entry of business.
100 N. David Lane, Dec. 25, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
300 N. 40th St., Dec. 14, unspecified.
Thefts
The Break, 310 S. Third St., Dec. 21, money.
Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 21, attempted shoplifting.
110 Douglas St., Sept. 1-Dec. 20, license plate.
841 N. 38th St., Dec. 23, vehicle.
3211 Chandler Road, Dec. 21, medication removed.
2819 Garland St., Dec. 20-25, unspecified property removed.
1216 East Side Blvd., Dec. 25, vehicle and property removed.
