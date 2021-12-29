MPD

Assault

222 N. Fourth St., Dec. 28, threat.

Burglaries

1909 Elizabeth St., Dec. 24-27, property removed from vehicle.

2500 Gulick St., Dec. 27, property removed from storage unit.

Thefts

Unknown location, Dec. 23, check written on closed account.

735 N. York St., Dec. 15, check written by someone other than account holder.

2116 Tull St., Dec. 21-23, two dogs removed from backyard.

101 N. David Lane, Dec. 26, parts removed from vehicle.

1900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 26, parts removed from vehicle.

