Assaults
101 S. Country Club Road, #E4, Dec. 25, domestic, and property damaged.
1204 Turner St., Dec. 19, juvenile.
Thefts
The Buckle, 705 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 27, property removed from business.
Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 28, attempt to cash check on account reported closed.
Callahan and North S streets, Dec. 28, property reported stolen recovered.
216 Kent Drive, Dec. 2-28, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.