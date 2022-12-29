MPD

Assaults

101 S. Country Club Road, #E4, Dec. 25, domestic, and property damaged.

1204 Turner St., Dec. 19, juvenile.

Thefts

The Buckle, 705 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 27, property removed from business.

Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 28, attempt to cash check on account reported closed.

Callahan and North S streets, Dec. 28, property reported stolen recovered.

216 Kent Drive, Dec. 2-28, property removed from residence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video